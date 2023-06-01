LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach recalls portraying tulip role in ‘Wansapanataym’

Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she once portrayed the role of a tulip in the fantasy TV series “Wansapanataym” before she joined pageantry, posing a reminder to fans to not give up pursuing their dreams.

The beauty queen looked back at her acting career through her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 31, showing a throwback photo of herself wearing a violet wig and a purple bulky costume.

“Someone sent this to me from an old episode of ‘Wansapanataym’ where I played the role of a tulip. I must have been 14 years old here,” she captioned her post along with a laughing face emoji.

While seemingly poking fun at herself, Wurtzbach addressed her fans and said, “Kapit lang, guys. Don’t give up on your dreams!”

Wurtzbach started her showbiz career when she was 14 as part of the Star Magic Circle Batch 11. She appeared in several TV shows including “It Might Be You” (2003), “Bora” (2005) and “Sa Piling Mo” (2006).

After winning the Miss Universe crown in 2015, Wurtzbach returned to acting and starred in films including “Gandarrapiddo! The Revenger Squad” in 2017 and “My Perfect You” in 2018.

ra Wurtzbach earlier announced her marriage to Jeremy Jauncey. The couple tied the knot in a beach wedding in Seychelles, East Africa, in March. /

