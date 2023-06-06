Joey de Leon’s son Jako says TVJ, ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosts are the ‘real Dabarkads’

Jako de Leon, a son of “Eat Bulaga” mainstay Joey de Leon, paid tribute to the noontime show, pointing out that his father, Tito and Vic Sotto, and their co-hosts are the real “Dabarkads.”

De Leon took his followers on a trip down memory lane on his personal Twitter page on Sunday, June 4, as he spoke about “Eat Bulaga” being the “longest-running top-rating noontime variety show.”

“It’s Philippines Heritage Month [Philippine flag emoji] Just a [little] history trivia for you guys. ‘Eat Bulaga’ is the longest-running top-rating noontime variety show (and one of the longest running tv shows in general — shout out to Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko, Jesus Miracle Crusade, and The World Tonight),” he said.

It’s Philippines Heritage Month 🇵🇭 Just a few history trivia for you guys.

De Leon then stressed that his father, Sotto, and Vic Delgado were among the brains behind the noontime show’s title, logo, and melody.

“For the past 28 long years, our Dabarkads and the REAL ‘Eat Bulaga’ have been bringing in loyal noontime audiences to the Kapuso network. (Not to mention OFW audiences to PinoyTV),” he said.

“Until a couple of days ago when all of a sudden they apparently didn’t belong anymore. June ‘23, TVJ, the Dabarkads, creatives, staff, majority of its crew down to loyal security guards are back on the move to find a new place to call home once again for their historical show,” he continued.

In a separate tweet, De Leon shared an edited photo of TVJ, along with professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, which appeared to be a seeming response to the mainstay hosts’ naysayers on social media.

“The only ‘invisible’ person in [‘Eat Bulaga’] history to actually matter so much that he’s mentioned in the same breath as TVJ. #hustleloyaltyrespect,” he said.

The squabble of Tito, Vic, and Joey with production company TAPE Inc. has seemingly reached its peak, as the noontime show mainstays announced their departure last May 31.

Several hosts including Maine Mendoza, Allan K, Ryan Agoncillo, Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Paolo Ballesteros, and Ryzza Mae Dizon cut off ties with the agency as well.

Days after their departure, “Eat Bulaga” is going through an apparent rebrand with Paolo Contis, Cassy and Mavy Legaspi, Betong Sumaya, Buboy Villar, and Alexa Miro leading the pack of new hosts last June 5.

