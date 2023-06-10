Shopee, Lazada should have physical offices in Cebu City — dad

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A councilor here wants at least two online malls to open a physical office in the city to help address customer complaints.

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon has proposed a resolution during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, requesting online malls Lazada and Shopee to open a physical office in Cebu City.

Gealon emphasized the importance of opening these offices that could receive and respond to customer complaints.

“Online malls such as Lazada and Shopee have been an avenue for scammers to scam many Filipinos, in general, and Cebuanos, in particular,” Gealon said.

“It is imperative that they open a physical office that will receive and respond to customer complaints as it will finally address the problem of scammers prevailing in online malls,” he added.

After the council approve Gealon’s resolution, its secretariat would furnish copies of this resolution to the national offices of Lazada and Shopee.

