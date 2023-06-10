Shopee, Lazada should have physical offices in Cebu City — dad

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 10,2023 - 01:33 PM
Shopee, Lazada should have physical offices in Cebu City -- dad ... In photo is the facade of Cebu City Hall.

The Cebu City Hall. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A councilor here wants at least two online malls to open a physical office in the city to help address customer complaints.

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon has proposed a resolution during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, requesting online malls Lazada and Shopee to open a physical office in Cebu City.

Gealon emphasized the importance of opening these offices that could receive and respond to customer complaints.

“Online malls such as Lazada and Shopee have been an avenue for scammers to scam many Filipinos, in general, and Cebuanos, in particular,” Gealon said.

“It is imperative that they open a physical office that will receive and respond to customer complaints as it will finally address the problem of scammers prevailing in online malls,” he added.

After the council approve Gealon’s resolution, its secretariat would furnish copies of this resolution to the national offices of Lazada and Shopee.

READ MORE:

DTI fights illicit online selling of vapes, tobacco on Shopee, Lazada

Shopee, Lazada | Inquirer Opinion

Shopee, Lazada urged to not carry unregistered heated tobacco, vape products

Mandaue public market goes digital: Cashless payments, goods sold online soon

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: CDN, Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, office, online, scams, stores
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.