PFF President praises PHL despite ASEAN futsal loss

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The newly-formed Philippine Women’s National Futsal Team, also known as Pinay5, turned what seemed like a major setback into a treasure trove of valuable lessons as they concluded their campaign in the inaugural ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship on Wednesday, November 20, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Despite being the host nation, the Pinay5 faced tough competition in the regional tournament, ultimately bowing out after a hard-fought 1-2 loss to Indonesia in the elimination round.

The result ended their hopes of clinching a bronze medal, as Indonesia sealed the match with late goals.

However, the campaign wasn’t without bright moments.

The world No. 59 Philippines showcased resilience, opening the tournament with a commendable draw against world No. 3 Myanmar. Subsequent matches proved more challenging, including a 0-7 loss to world No. 6 Thailand, followed by defeats to Vietnam and Indonesia.

For head coach Vic Hermans, the experience marked an essential step in the team’s development.

“You can see the progress now, especially when you compare the results from last year—scores like 9-4 and 5-2 against Indonesia. It’s a sign we’re moving in the right direction,” Hermans said.

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President John Anthony Gutierrez echoed Hermans’ optimism, stating that the tournament was merely the beginning for the national futsal program.

“This is not the end of our futsal campaign but the start of a futsal fever in the Philippines,” Gutierrez stated.

“In our first ASEAN-level competition in 13 years for women’s futsal, we’ve proven we can hold our ground against the world’s best—even as a team revived just two years ago,” he added.

Gutierrez also expressed excitement for what lies ahead, with the Philippines set to host the inaugural 2025 FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup next year.

The Pinay5 roster featured a blend of talent from across the nation, including Mykaella Abeto, Samantha Hughes, Kayla Santiago, Vrendelle Nuera, Cathrine Garversen, Princess Cristobas, Lanie Ortillo, Agot Danton, Jada Bicierro, Althea Rebosura, Hazel Lustan, Louraine Evangelista, Alisha del Campo, Isabella Bandoja, Angelica Teves, and Cebu’s very own Claire Lubetania. / mme

