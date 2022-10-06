Mandaue public market goes digital: Cashless payments, goods sold online soon

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Public Market is targeting to implement full digitalizalization before the year ends.

A few stalls at the market are now already accepting payments through GCash.

The public market wanted to implement full digitalizalization before the year ends. All vendors will be required to accept cashless payments through mobile phones.

They also already have partnered with a courier company for those who would want to deliver their goods to their houses.

Moreover, all the goods at the market will also be sold online soon.

OIC Market Administrator Cesar Mercadal Jr. said this is to adapt to the higher technology, help vendors to earn more, and make it convenient for vendors and shoppers.

The market vendors have already undergone their capacity, accountability, and development seminar last Sept. 28 to 30 in Cordova town, wherein they were also taught how to use the app.

But Mercadal said, there would be another seminar that would be conducted so they would be more oriented.

Some of the vendors welcomed the plan and the development saying they found it easier using the app.

“Mas nindot ang Gcash kay dili naka magsukli,” said Marisa Pagasillan.

(I like Gcash because you would not have to give change.)

“Easy ug convenient unya mas safe,” said Leesl Bangis.

(It’s easy and convenient and it is safer.)

ALSO READ:

A month after massive flooding, 18 families still stuck at Casuntingan gym in Mandaue

Mandaue City to give P3K to every family affected by Sept 9 flooding

Elderly Filipino Week: OSCA Mandaue to give away wheelchairs, canes to selected seniors

Mandaue City to give additional allowance to members of PNP, BFP and BJMP

Understanding digitalization: Why PH needs to do more

/dbs