‘Rosalinda’ actor Fernando Carrillo admits ‘dating’ Korina Sanchez in the past

'Are we going to get in trouble?' the actor asks when pried about her date with Sanchez

Remember Fernando Carillo, the Venezuelan actor who played the role of Fernando Jose in the Mexican telenovela “Rosalinda”? The swoon-worthy actor of the late 90’s just let out his charm when he visited the country recently, but dropped a little bombshell when he admitted to “dating” broadcast journalist Korina Sanchez in the past.

During a June 8 episode of afternoon talk show “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Carrillo was asked if he has ever fallen in love with a Filipina before, who which the Latino actor answered in the negative, though he admitted to always having been captivated by Filipina beauties.

“I don’t think I (have fallen) in love [with a Filipina], but I’ve always been attracted to the beauty of the Filipino women,” he said. “And I’ve met some very beautiful women, and I keep meeting beautiful women.”

When host Boy Abunda asked him if he ever dated a Filipino woman in the past, Carrillo admitted that he went out with Sanchez with some friends. Sanchez is now married to former Senator and Interior Secretary Mar Roxas, with whom she shared twins.

“It depends on what ‘date’ means, but I went to dinner with a very smart Filipino. Can I say who it was? Or are we going to get in trouble,” he said. “I have huge respect for Korina Sanchez. She’s a good friend, and I respect her very much.”

While the Venezuelan actor didn’t disclose further details about their dinner, he shared that it happened during his past visit in the country.

“We did an amazing interview once upon a time in Miami, and then I came to the Philippines once. And we went to have dinner with some friends. [Maybe that], we can call it a date. But she’s a dear friend whom I respect and I admire very much,” said Carillo, who is now married to a woman from Colombia.

Carrillo also revealed in the same interview that he’s currently in the Philippines for endorsements and to launch a reality show that aims to create a co-ed singing group.

The actor gained widespread popularity after starring with Mexican superstar Thalia in the 1999 telenovela “Rosalinda,” where the former’s character is a man of social status.

The hit Mexican drama was then remade in the Philippines in 2009, with Carla Abellana and Geoff Eigenmann taking on the roles of Rosalinda and Fernando Jose, respectively.

Carrillo signed a contract with Viva Entertainment in 2012 to expand his career in the country.

