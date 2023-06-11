Life-giving and love-giving

The story is told about a man who was hungry while waiting for his car registration at the Land Transportation Office. He went to the cafeteria, but did not go in when he saw the sign that read: “Sorry, no plates available.”

—————-

Today is the Solemnity of Corpus Christi. In today’s Gospel, Jesus told his disciples: “I am the living bread that came down from heaven; and the bread that I will give is my flesh for the life of the world.” That He is the living bread from heaven is acceptable, but that it is His own flesh that he will give to eat was not acceptable to many people and to many of His own disciples. That was the “red flag” that made them not “go in” and follow Him.

—————-

To give one’s own body and blood for others simply means to share one’s entire self to give life and love to others. The Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ can be truly understood if we see it as Jesus’ way of telling us that His love for us is total and unconditional.

—————-

How do we respond to the Lord for His tremendous love for us? Gratitude! A grateful mindset helps us to go beyond endless doubt and makes us respond positively to the love offered to us. it is faith that helps us go beyond “I don’t think so,” toward “Ok. If you say so.”

—————-

Orbos Christi. “Christi” means “of Christ”. We belong to Christ! This is our identity. Add to your name, “Christi”, i.e., “of Christ”. Jerry Christi, Larry Christi, Letty Christi, Diana Christi … and teach the children to affix to their name “Christi,” if only to make them aware that they belong to Christ.

—————-

When I entered the seminary at the age of 12, Papa and Mama made it a point to pray daily the rosary, and also to go to mass everyday. Before going to work, they would attend mass and receive Holy Communion. Papa and Mama told me that going to mass daily makes a big difference in their day.

—————-

Love the Eucharist, and live the Eucharist! The Eucharistic Lord must be brought to the materialistic world. Beyond being prayerful, we must be helpful, joyful, and humble disciples of our Eucharistic Lord and Master.

—————-

“Dasal nang dasal. Pareho pa rin ang asal” (Constantly praying, but the character is still the same). The Eucharist is all about giving life and giving love. True devotion to the Eucharist should form and transform us to be more life-giving and love-giving persons.

—————-

“O Sacrament Most Holy, O Sacrament divine, all praise and all thanksgiving, be every moment thine, be every moment thine.” May we love the Eucharist more and more. May we live the Eucharist more and more!

—————-

On behalf of Jesus Christ, the Eternal High Priest, I would like to thank you all for your prayers, support, and understanding for us your priests, and also ask your kind understanding and forgiveness for us your priests for whatever failures and mistakes on our part. Be assured that we are one with you in prayer, especially in the Eucharist. Maraming salamat po!

—————-

Recently, I learned “puhon,” a Visayan word which means, “someday,” “hopefully,” “soon,” “God-willing.” I find it a very profound expression of faith and hope, a confidence on better things to come, by God’s grace. The Eucharist is a reminder for us that God loves us, He is with us still, and we will meet Him again, and that all will be well in His time. “Puhon”!

—————-

A moment with the Lord.Lord, may we become more life-giving and love-giving persons. Amen.

—————-

