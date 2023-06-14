2,448 Central Visayas households delisted from 4Ps

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A total of 2,448 households in Central Visayas have been delisted from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development

The delisting was done through DSWD-7’s grievance redress system, said Kerwin Macopia, the Pantawid Information Officer of DSWD-7.

From January to June 13, 2023, Macopia said the agency delisted 2,064 4Ps household beneficiaries after they signed a waiver while 361 were considered disqualified. Another 23 households were delisted for misbehavior.

Macopia added that some were disqualified after complaints surfaced that a household beneficiary was perceived to be non-poor based on actual household characteristics before program exposure.

Pawning of ATM

This year, the agency also received complaints against 50 household beneficiaries for misbehavior after pawning their 4Ps cash cards or ATMs.

Of the 50 household beneficiaries, 46 committed the violation for the first time, while 4 committed it for the second time.

Joan Florabel Felicio, 4Ps Regional Grievance Officer, said that under the law, household beneficiaries who would misuse or pawn their grant would face verbal warning for the first offense, suspension of the grant for one period or the equivalent of two months, and progressive disciplining in the second offense, and recommendation of delisting with no right to appeal in the third offense.

Loan Sharks

Aside from this, Felicio said that the Regional Development Council (RDC) has also recommended in their central office to study the remedial legislation or executive measure for penalties for individuals and corporations who will accept 4Ps cash cards.

“So at least kung ma-approve na siya makahatag ta ug sanction sa mga corporate entities or mga loan sharks nga modawat sa prenda,” Felicio said.

However, some local government units (LGUs) in Cebu have already passed an ordinance imposing penalties on those who would accept 4Ps cash cards as loan collaterals.

Among them were Bogo City, Cordova, and Santander.

Felicio added that some of these LGUs impose fines and imprisonment of six months against those who would violate the ordinance and even revocation of their business permit.

“We are still lobbying other municipalities and cities across the region,” she added.

In 2022, DSWD-7 also delisted 23 pantawid household beneficiaries for misbehavior, wherein 16 were caught pawning their cash cards. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

DSWD to ‘cleanse’ 4Ps of 500,000 ‘overstaying’ beneficiaries

House rep urges DSWD to increase 4Ps cash aid for poor

267 4Ps beneficiaries in Bohol graduate from program

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP