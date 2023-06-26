Fuel prices up by P0.20 to P1.20 per liter starting June 27

MANILA -Local oil companies announced increases in the pump prices of petroleum products effective Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

In separate advisories, the companies said they would increase prices by 20 centavos per liter for gasoline, P1.05 per liter for diesel and P1.20 per liter for kerosene effective Tuesday, June 27.

Seaoil and Shell will implement the adjustments by 6 a.m.

This comes a week after the oil firms announced small cuts in their pump prices: gasoline by 35 centavos per liter, diesel by 10 centavos per liter and kerosene by 30 centavos per liter.

The Department of Energy said this resulted in a year-to-date net decrease for diesel at P4.05 per liter and kerosene at P6.35 per liter.

Gasoline, meanwhile, registered a net increase of P6.35 per liter.

