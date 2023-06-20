Fuel prices drop in 2 Cebu City gas stations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists can expect lower prices of fuel for this week in at least two gas stations in Cebu City.

Caltex Gas Station (Juana Osmeña Street)

Caltex gas station in Juana Osmeña Street had rolled back its price of gasoline by 35 centavos, and diesel by 76 centavos. Meanwhile, Power Diesel remained unchanged.

These are the prices of fuel in Caltex as of June 20, 2023, Tuesday:

* Diesel – P55.84

* Power Diesel – 59.49

* Silver – P64.55

* Platinum – P64.40

According to the gas station’s attendants, the said prices will still be observed until next week.

Diatoms Fuel (V. Rama St., Guadalupe, Cebu)

Meanwhile, in Diatoms Fuel gas station in Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City, the price of diesel has rolled back by 10 centavos, while the gasoline price dropped by 35 centavos.

These are the following fuel prices in Diatoms Fuel as of June 20, 2023, Tuesday:

* Diesel – P53.99

* Regular – P60.65

* Premium – P61.55

