Top Cebu triathletes make waves in Malaysia meet

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There’s no rest for Cebu triathletes Andrew Kim Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa as they’re scheduled to compete in the Seata Perak Triathlon in Lumut, Malaysia this weekend.

Just last June 24, the three battled their to the top 10 of their respective categories in the 2023 Asia Triathlon U23 and Junior Championships in Gamagori, Japan.

It was a commendable feat for the three Cebu triathletes who competed against Asia’s best up-and-coming triathletes while also representing Go For Gold-Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG).

Remolino, a three-time silver and one-time bronze medalist in the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) placed seventh in the under-23 men’s elite division with a time of 59 minutes and nine seconds, while Hong Kong’s Robin Elg topped the race in 57:44.

Hermosa who won a gold medal in the SEA Games aquathlon mixed relay also settled for seventh place in the junior men’s category in 1:01.51, while Kazakhstan’s Alexander Ten topped the race in 58:40.

Meanwhile, Raven Faith Alcoseba finished ninth in the under-23 women’s elite division. She finished the race in one hour, six minutes, and two seconds, with China’s Lu Meiyi ruling the race.

Remolino’s father and national triathlon coach Roland Remolino said his triathletes’ impressive performances in the 2023 Asia Triathlon were a testament to their grinding training in Cebu and in New Clark City, Tarlac.

“At least na fine tune na sila paingon sa Asian level, kuwang na lang gamay. Naa na result sa line-up. Of course lipay ko sa ilahang performance kay first time duol kaayo sila sa top five,” said Remolino.

“Tungod na sa pag camp namo sa New Clark City, kami ra pud gyud didto, na dut-an nako ug maayo ilahang training, pero kuwangan pa gyud ug gamay para sa Asian Games.”

To prepare for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, the three Cebu triathletes will head to Malaysia for another crucial tune-up race.

The Cebu triathletes will still compete in an Olympic-distance triathlon race which was the same as the one in Gamagori, Japan, according to Remolino. The Olympic distance triathlon features a 750-meter swim, 20k bike, and 5k run.

Andrew Kim and Alcoseba will be competing in the elite division, while Hermosa will vie in the junior elite division.

After Malaysia, they will head to Kyoto, Japan to join the rest of the Philippine team to train for the Asian Games. /rcg

