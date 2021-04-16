Triathlete Remolino ready to race in Japan on April 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With less than a week before his biggest race of the year, Cebuano triathlon hotshot Andrew Kim Remolino is ready to take on the challenge and compete in the last Olympic qualifying race, the Atsukaichi ASTC Triathlon Asian Championships, on April 25, 2021, in Hatsukaichi, Japan.

The 21-year old triathlete, a proud son of Talisay City, south Cebu, has been training since January this year in Cebu alongside his father, Roland.

The 2019 SEA Games triathlon silver medalist told CDN Digital that he is now 90 percent prepared for the race mentally and physically.

He is set to depart to Japan along with the rest of the Philippine triathlon team on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Remolino said that he had a smooth training for the Japan race, but he could have trained better without the COVID-19 restrictions.

“As of now okay kaayo akong training for my Japan race pero I could have done better siguro without the restrictions due to COVID 19. I feel a little confidence but at the same time pressured because I still don’t know how will I perform especially that I haven’t participated in any race for more than a year,” Remolino said.

(As of now, my training for my Japan race is okay but I could have done better without the restrictions due to COVID-19. I feel a little confidence but at the same time, I am pressured because I still don’t know how I will perform especially since I haven’t participated in any race for more than a year.)

Aside from the COVID-19 restrictions, Remolino sees a very tough race considering it is an Olympic qualifying race wherein the best triathletes not just in Asia but from other parts of the world will compete toe-to-toe for the slots in the quadriennial sporting meet.

“I think it will be hard because this is an Olympic qualifying race so there will be a lot of strong contenders from different countries also,” he said.

His father, Roland, said that his son’s progress in training was very good amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that Andrew Kim was very ready for the race, and hoping for the best results.

“So far nindot kaayo ang preparation maski nag pandemic. Wala man mi ni undang ug training. So ready na kaayo jud siya. I’m hoping for the best result and I know Kim will do his best for the country,” said Roland.

(So far our preparations are good even with the pandemic. We did not stop training. So we are ready. I’m hoping for the best result and I know Kim will do his best for the country.)

