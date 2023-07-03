Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg might occur in the Roman Colosseum!

The Roman Colosseum might soon host its first gladiatorial bout after thousands of years: the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight! According to TMZ Sports, an official from the Italian government contacted the Meta CEO about staging a UFC fight in the legendary battleground. Imagine how interesting this match could be!

The Colosseum became popular for hosting matches among warriors called gladiators. These became public spectacles for hundreds of years until Emperor Honorius halted them in 404 AD. A millennium later, it may have two tech billionaires duking it out in its historic walls, letting the world witness their legendary clash!

This article will discuss the possibility of watching the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg match in the Colosseum. Also, I will recap how this proposed fight became popular online.

Will the Roman Colosseum host the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight?

On June 30, 2023, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “Some chance fight happens in Colosseum.” He likely means the one in Rome, famous for hosting fights to the death among gladiators.

You may recognize it from films like the 2000 classic “Gladiator,” starring Russell Crowe as the general-turned-slave-warrior “Maximus.” Some dismissed his tweet as an exaggeration, but a TMZ Sports report might prove otherwise.

The news outlet said an Italian government official contacted the Facebook CEO about staging his match with the Tesla CEO in Rome’s Colosseum. Also, it claimed both leaders agreed to fight in that venue.

However, it also showed a statement from Italy’s Ministry of Culture denying it invited these business leaders to fight in the arena:

“There has been no formal contact from the ministry nor any written document. Even if the news appears tasty, it is unfounded. If Zuckerberg and Musk wanted to perform in the Colosseum, they would have to make it a non-violent challenge.”

The Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight isn’t the first time the Roman Colosseum has hosted celebrities. The New World Encyclopedia said it hosted music artists like Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Ray Charles.

We might see these two billionaires duke it out in Rome soon. However, it might become less violent, like a volleyball match or rap battle. Regardless, it may become a historical event.

The Roman Colosseum has not hosted battles for over a thousand years. The University of Chicago explains Rome introduced gladiatorial battles in 264 BC and ended them in 404 AD. If the fight pushes through, it may have another clash after a long time!

How did the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight start?

The proposed fight started when the Tesla CEO replied to a user about Meta’s Twitter competitor called “Threads.” On June 21, Musk responded, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.”

“At least it will be ‘sane.” [I] Was worried there for a moment,” he added. Later, another Twitter user teased him to be careful with Zuckerberg’s martial arts training.

In response, the Tesla head remarked, “I’m for a cage match if he is, lol.” Musk may have only joked about this statement, but the Instagram owner seemed to take it seriously.

He posted a screenshot of Musk’s “cage match” tweet in an Instagram Story with the caption, “Send Me Location.” Later, The Verge reported about their exchange, and Musk tweeted, “Vegas Octagon.”

People wondered whether these tech titans would truly clash. Musk replied, “The most entertaining outcome is the most likely.” Also, the SpaceX CEO taunted Zuckerberg with tweets like “Zuck my (tongue emoji).”

Conclusion

The Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight may occur in the Roman Colosseum, according to TMZ Sports. However, the Italian government denied this report.

Regardless, the beef cooking between these billionaires is an interesting topic that continues to this day. Imagine that historical arena hosting a brawl that started from online drama!

As Maximus said, “Are you not entertained?” Fortunately, you can also stay informed by following the latest digital tips and trends from Inquirer Tech.

RELATED STORIES

Musk says Twitter will limit how many tweets users can read

Elon Musk says he has found new Twitter CEO

Meta: Facebook’s high-stakes bet to save itself

Facebook shifting to virtual reality version of internet