Fuel prices slightly drop in Cebu gas stations as of July 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After last week’s adjustment on fuel prices by up to 20 centavos to P1.05 per liter, Cebu motorists can expect a lesser price for this week.

Local oil companies announced in separate advisories that gasoline and diesel prices would decrease by 70 centavos per liter, while kerosene prices would decline by 85 centavos per liter.

Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St., Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P64.05

V-Power Gasoline – P65.90

Fuel Save Diesel – P56.51

V-Power Diesel – P63.96

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P56.19

V-Power Diesel – P63.96

Fuel Save Gasoline – P64.05

V-Power Gasoline – P66.22

V-Power Racing – P68.22

Caltex Gas Station (Juana Osmeña Street)

Diesel – P56.19

Power Diesel – P60.54

Silver – P64.05

Platinum – P65.90

Petron Gas Station (Dionisio Jakosalem Street)

Diesel MAX – P53.70

XTRA Advance – P59.90

XCS – P60.80

Gaas – P65.77

Caltex Gas Station (M.J. Cuenco Street)

Diesel – P56.79

Power Diesel – P58.29

Silver – P61.05

Platinum – P61.95

