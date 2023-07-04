4 million in cash flies out of bag in SRP, collector pleads finders to return money

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A remittance collector is now asking motorists who happened to pick up money bills scattered on Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR), South Road Properties here on Tuesday, July 4 to return them.

The collector, John Mark Barrientos, almost lost P4 million in cash when the zipper of his money bag suddenly opened while he was traversing the northbound lane of CSCR in SRP on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed.

Barrientos has already sought the assistance of authorities in retrieving the money that amounted to around P4 million.

As of 4:30 p.m., a total of P2.08 million was recovered while P2 million remained missing.

A fellow motorist, who assisted the 26-year-old collector, shared their video conversation with CDN Digital.

In it, a clearly distressed Barrientos pleaded multiple times for those who picked up the money to return them to him or to authorities.

According to the collector, around P4 million in remittance money had been stashed inside his bag.

While he was driving along CSCR, he did not notice that the zipper suddenly opened, resulting in the cash pouring out onto the road.

A driver tailing Barrientos chased him near the SRP gate of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway and told him about what happened.

Barrientos then stopped and discovered that his bag was wide open, with the zipper no longer functioning.

Police in Cebu City and traffic enforcers in Talisay City reported that several motorists, including a woman who turned in a total of P13,500 in cash she found on the highway, managed to return the money.

Netizens are also flooding the internet with requests for those who happened to take the cash to return them to the collector.

“Luoy intawn kaayo ang collector so iuli tawn na ninyo'” one netizen remarked. / rcg

