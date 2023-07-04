Netizens rally behind embattled collector, ask people to return money lost in SRP incident

CEBU CITY, Philippines– In a heartwarming display of “bayanihan” netizens have united in a plea for the return of cash that accidentally fell out of a bag belonging to a collector at the South Road Properties on Tuesday, July 4.

This incident has not only captured the attention of online communities but has also touched the hearts of those who understand the value of honesty.

KWARTA SUD SA BAG, NAYABO SA SRPWATCH: Motorists along the Cebu South Coastal Road in South Road Properties (SRP) are seen scrambling to pick up the money that fell off from a collector's bag and was scattered on the expressway on Tuesday afternoon, July 4. According to the collector and owner of the bag, he was driving the northbound lane of the highway when suddenly the bag's zipper opened by itself. He is now urging those who picked up the money to return them. | 🎥: Contributed via Paul Lauro #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

With their comments and messages flooding various social media platforms, netizens are actively rallying to assist the collector in recovering every single penny that was lost. Their shared goal is to ensure that the money finds its way back to its rightful owner by encouraging individuals who may have come across the cash to promptly turn it over to the authorities.

As of writing this story, some two million pesos were already returned to the collector who recounted that he lost around three to four million cash from the bag. /rcg

