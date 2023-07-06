Some celebrities are now on Threads. Are you?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are you on Threads?

The new social media app created an online buzz shortly after it was unveiled on Thursday, June 6. And some international and local celebrities like Zyan Malik, Erwan Heussaff, Barbie Imperial and Donny Pangilinan have joined the Threads craze.

Threads is the new offering that is billed as a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram that the company says provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations.”

It went live just after midnight on Wednesday in the U.K., in Apple and Google Android app stores in more than 100 countries including the U.S., Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan.

Here’s what these celebrities have to say about their Threads experience.

One Direction member Zayn Malik teased his fans on Threads about his upcoming single.

From one heartthrob to another. Donny Pangilinan shares his curiosity on what the the new app has to offer.

Heussaf, Imperial and content creator Kryz Uy have expressed their excitement on the app as it promises a Twitter-like microblogging experience.

Threads Meta is slowly gaining popularity by the minute as it promises a new and engaging text-based social networking experience.

It also offers a fresh perspective on online communication, allowing individuals to connect, share thoughts, and engage in conversations in a different format than traditional platforms.

RELATED STORIES:

Meta to launch Twitter-like app Threads

Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads

/dcb