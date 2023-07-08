‘Tuloy ang tulong, saya sa Eat Bulaga’: Isko Moreno, Paolo Contis sign long-term contract with TAPE

Isko Moreno and Paolo Contis vowed to continue bringing joy to the public through “Eat Bulaga,” as the TV hosts signed a long-term contract with production company TAPE Inc.

The contract signing was held on Saturday, July 8, with TAPE Chief Financial Officer Bullet Jalosjos, Chief Executive Officer Jon Jalosjos, their legal counsel Maggie Abraham-Garduque, Sparkle GMA Artist Center Vice President Joy Marcelo and Senior Talent Manager Tracy Garcia in attendance.

“Sabi nga namin, ang bagong ‘Eat Bulaga’ ngayon [ay] tungkol naman sa viewers kaya tinutuluy-tuloy na natin ang tulong at saya,” Moreno said, as seen in a livestream video of the event on his Facebook page. “I am happy and honored to fill in the shoes… And hopefully, mag-enjoy ang ating mga Kapuso, mga kababayan.”

(As we have said, the new “Eat Bulaga” is about the viewers, which is why we continue to extend help and bring joy. I am happy and honored to fill in the shoes… And hopefully, our Kapuso and fellowmen will enjoy [the show].)

For his part, Contis declared, “Happy [kami] kasi unti-unti na tayong tinatanggap nung tao. Nakikita na nila kung ano ‘yung pagbabago. Syempre sa una maninibago ka talaga pero ngayon, happy kami na nakikita na nila na masaya, na very [viewer-centric ‘yung show].”

(We are happy because the public is gradually accepting us [in the show]. They are probably already seeing the changes. Of course, there will be adjustments in the beginning, but now we are happy that they are finally seeing the show as entertaining and as viewer-centric.)

TAPE also gave fans a glimpse of the contract-signing event through its Facebook page.

“Tuluy-tuloy ang tulong at saya sa ‘Eat Bulaga’ nang marami pang taon,” the TV hosts said. (The service and joy will continue in “Eat Bulaga” for many more years.)

Aside from Moreno and Contis, the revamped “Eat Bulaga” is hosted by Buboy Villar, twins Cassy and Mavy Legaspi, Betong Sumaya and Alexa Miro.

Meanwhile, TAPE’s lawyer Abraham-Garduque earlier belied rumors that the noontime show will supposedly end its run by the end of July. She stressed that there is “no reason” for such to happen and that the show’s segments are “doing great.”

