Isko Moreno joins new ‘Eat Bulaga’ as host

Former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno was announced as the latest addition to the set of hosts of the new “Eat Bulaga” on GMA Network.

Moreno joined the show hosts in an episode on Saturday, June 10, which was streamed live via the noontime show’s new Facebook page Eat Bulaga Na. The revamped “Eat Bulaga” also marked its first week on-air after the departure of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon (TVJ).

“Congratulations to us, nakaisang linggo tayo,” show host Paolo Contis said during the closing spiel. “Lahat ng pagod, lahat ng effort na araw-araw makasama namin kayo, lahat ng pang-aalipusta, pangba-bash, lahat ng pagmumura sa amin ng mga tao—lahat po ‘yan ay inspirasyon namin to do better.”

Contis expressed his gratitude to their supporters as well as the show’s staff, who became emotional as the actor-TV host acknowledged them for their hard work. Contis also stressed that the staff do not deserve the bashing they have been receiving, adding that the public should just instead aim their hate toward him.

Moreno then seemingly noted how the current “Eat Bulaga” brouhaha is similar to an end of a long-term relationship between two people, each with their own “hugot” (sentiment). He further said that it is “normal” and that what matters to them the most is the support from the fans.

Contis then butted in and asked, “Ang dami mong sinasabi, Yorme. Ikaw ba, nandito ka sa Lunes?”

“Kailangan pa ba i-memorize ‘yan?” Moreno answered, eliciting cheers from fellow hosts and the audience.

Aside from Contis and Moreno, the new set of “Eat Bulaga” hosts includes Cassy and Mavy Legaspi, Buboy Villar, Betong Sumaya and Alexa Miro.

RELATED STORIES

‘Eat Bulaga’ naging ‘Eat’s a Prank’, isang contestant tauhan raw ni Buboy Villar

Tito Sotto: Jalosjos tried replacing Eat Bulaga segment due to ‘political agenda’

Has the dust finally settled on ‘Eat Bulaga’?