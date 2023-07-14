Motoring tips for cars during rainy days

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Rainy days are here again and this could be challenging for motorists.

Rain can pose a lot of problems for motorists, not only with their driving but also with their vehicles.

As we all know, rain can reduce one’s visibility when driving and could cause flooding that can damage your car.

With the rainy season here, it is important to take note of some motoring tips that help you and your vehicle.

Here are some tips that motorists should keep in mind during rainy days:

Check your tires

Proper tire maintenance is crucial for safe driving in wet conditions. Actually, it is crucial even in normal conditions.

Ensure that your tires have adequate tread depth to effectively disperse water and maintain traction.

Consider switching to all-season or specialized rain tires for improved performance. More importantly, check your tire pressure regularly as temperature fluctuations can affect the rubber’s durability.

Replace worn-out wiper blades

Clear visibility is paramount during rainy weather.

Inspect your windshield wiper blades and replace them if they show signs of wear, such as streaking or skipping.

Good wiper blades will help keep your windshield clean, ensuring a clear view of the road ahead.

Make sure headlights and taillights are working

Visibility is not just important for you as it is also vital for other drivers to see your vehicle.

Make sure all your headlights, taillights, and turn signals are working correctly.

These days, vehicles have daytime running lights, which help increase the visibility of your vehicle to other motorists. If you have vehicles with DRLs, that’s good. Just make sure to clean the lenses and replace any bulbs that are dim or burned out to maintain optimal visibility on the road.

Check brake system

Wet roads can increase stopping distances, (meaning you won’t stop right away) so it’s crucial to have well-functioning brakes.

Listen for any unusual noises or vibrations when applying the brakes. If you notice any issues, have your brakes inspected by a professional.

Regular brake maintenance will also provide you with peace of mind while driving in rainy conditions. Have your brake system checked regularly, it doesn’t cost much.

Keep your windshield clean

A clean windshield is essential for good visibility. Check your windshield washer fluid level and ensure it is filled with a solution that contains an appropriate antifreeze agent.

Clean the inside and outside of your windshield regularly to remove dirt, smudges, and streaks that can impair your vision.

Again, vision is very important when driving.

If you can, avoid flooded roads

Flooding is almost automatic whenever there is a heavy downpour. If you have planned your route, make sure to avoid flooded streets. If you’re faced with a flooded street, try taking an alternative route.

Even if you know your vehicle can make it (like pickup trucks, SUVs, for example, which have high wading depths), if there is an alternate route to take, take it.

If ever you have to wade through the flood, do it the right way. Don’t go too fast or too slow.

Taking care of your car during rainy days is essential for your safety and the longevity of your vehicle.

By following these essential car care tips, including maintaining proper tires, ensuring good visibility, and practicing safe driving techniques, you can navigate wet roads with confidence.

Happy safe driving!

READ MORE:

Going on a road trip? Take note of these tips

How to avoid burning your precious car

Gift ideas for car enthusiasts