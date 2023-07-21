‘Number Mo, Identity Mo’: Globe spotlights online safety in creative call for SIM Registration

As the July 25 deadline nears, Globe has launched a creative campaign that emphasizes the need for consumers to comply with the SIM Registration Act to protect themselves from the dangers that lurk online.

The “Number Mo, Identity Mo” campaign reminds everyone that the battle against online scams is not a solitary fight but a collective effort.

In the “Number Mo, Identity Mo” campaign, the online identities of popular celebrities Kuya Kim Atienza and Kiray Celis were humorously “hacked” by talented stand-up comedians and improv artists impersonating them.

“Online safety is a pressing issue in today’s digital age. Through this unique initiative, we hope to drive home the point that our SIMs are a crucial part of our digital identity and must be protected. We also want to remind our prepaid customers that they need to register their SIMs by the July 25 deadline. We urge all Globe customers to register their SIMs now,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer, Globe Group.

To avoid becoming a victim of fraud, Globe reiterates its call for customers to register their SIMs. Globe Prepaid, TM and Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi customers may register via the GlobeOne app and Globe’s SIM registration microsite (https://new.globe.com.ph/simreg) 24/7.

Fully-verified GCash account holders may also utilize the GCash app. Those in need of assistance may also get help to register their SIMs in any Globe Store and EasyHub nationwide.

Globe Postpaid, Globe Business Postpaid and Globe Platinum subscribers have already been included in the SIM registration database. For company-owned Globe Business prepaid accounts, steps to register or update details have been sent to authorized company representatives.

Celebrity accounts ‘hacked’

The imaginative take on promoting online safety started with strange teaser posts on all of Kiray and Kuya Kim’s active social media accounts, culminating in a TikTok LIVE session, where the impersonators peddled entertainingly obvious scams to viewers, effectively spotlighting potential dangers lurking online.

Kiray’s impostor took her followers on a journey of transformation, promising a high-end, luxe, and more beautiful version of the beloved comedienne, ending in a live selling event and a dramatic “face reveal.” Simultaneously, Kuya Kim’s impersonator alluded to recent developments about a television show, promising juicy behind-the-scenes secrets, lifestyle tips, and a surprise guest, all to spark interest and intrigue.

But the real intent behind these entertaining acts was revealed two days after the livestream, as Kuya Kim and Kiray uploaded a video saying their accounts had been ‘hacked.’ This unexpected twist underscored their important message: online identity theft is real, and everyone should take measures to protect themselves, including registering their SIMs.

With this campaign, Globe underscores its dedication to promoting online safety. Since December 2022, the company has carried out various SIM registration drives. This latest effort adds a creative twist, amplifying the message that “your SIM is more than a number – it’s an extension of your identity.” Through SIM registration, customers take a critical step in protecting their digital identity against potential scams.

