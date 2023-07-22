Michael Pacquiao joins forces with House of Franchise

Rapper Michael Pacquiao, son of eight-division former champion Manny Pacquiao, has decided to step into the ring.

The ring of business, that is.

The younger Pacquiao, who has churned out a series of musical hits, signed with House of Franchise.

By joining forces with House of Franchise, founded by the duo Jonathan So and Carlito Macadangdang, Michael demonstrated his eye for opportunity and determination to create a future for himself and others.

The 21-year-old Michael gained popularity with his debut single “Only You” in May 2020. Since then, he has consistently produced several hits, including the much-talked-about collaboration with his friend Michael Bars, titled “Pac-Man,” which is a reference to his father.

This makes an ideal partnership with the House of Franchise which is known for its commitment to produce high-quality products and treats.

What set House of Franchise apart is its progressive commission structure, encouraging distributors to build a loyal clientele that will pave the way for a secure and prosperous future.

Through its franchising programs, the company has opened doors to countless Filipinos seeking new business opportunities.

House of Franchise is located at 35 Shaw Boulevard, Brgy. San Antonio, Pasig City.

