Imee Marcos to Sona outfit bashers: It doesn’t matter, I was happy

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Imee Marcos on Thursday brushed off negative comments she received online over her outfit and appearance during the President’s state of the nation address (Sona).

Among those who criticized her was Miss International 1970 Aurora Pijuan, who was married to the senator’s estranged husband, former athlete Tomas “Tommy” Manotoc.

“This can’t be her. I won’t recognize her even if I run her over in Edsa. Not that it’s a plan,” Pijuan wrote on Twitter, commenting on online photos of the senator.

Her comment however did not bother the senator.

“I don’t know. There are so many comments. There are always bashers,” Marcos said when asked to comment in particular on the former beauty queen’s feedback.

“It doesn’t matter, I was happy…” the senator went on.

Even her brother, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., was just laughing when he saw her wearing the traditional handwoven garment of the Ifugao people during the Sona onMonday.

“Wala tawa lang ng tawa, sanay na yun sa akin. Hindi na nagugulat,” the senator said.

(He just keeps laughing; he’s already used to it. He’s not surprised anymore.)

She even showed the President her gecko tattoo, which she said is a “symbol of good luck and fortune in the Cordillera.”

The senator earlier explained that her outfit in the Sona was a tribute to the Cordillera region.

