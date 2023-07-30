Alex Santisima stays undefeated

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Alex Santisima clinched the Philippines Boxing Federation (PBF) super bantamweight title by defeating Arnel Buyoc in the undercard of Blow-by-Blow by Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre, San Juan City in Metro Manila.

The 23-year-old Santisima, the younger brother of former world title challenger, Jeo Santisima, emerged as victor via unanimous decision after 10 rounds.

Santisima of the Cebu-based Zip Sanman Boxing Team remained undefeated with seven wins with two knockouts, while inflicting Buyoc’s first defeat in eight fights.

Meanwhile, in the main event, Kenneth “Lover Boy” Llover captured the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Philippine bantamweight title with a sensational knockout victory gainst James Pagaling.

The 20-year-old Llover of General Trias, Cavite threw a vicious left hook that perfectly landed on Pagaling’s face which resulted to the knockout at 2:57 mark of the fourth round.

The knockout win maintained Llover’s unbeaten record to 10 wins with seven knockout.

Pagaling, who is also the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) super bantamweight champion suffered his first defeat in nine fight.

On the other hand, John May Acope, another Cebu-based boxer of Phoenix Boxing Gym in Lilo-an suffered a first round knockout loss to Dennis Endar.

Acope got knocked down at the 2:54 mark of the first round. The defeat dropped Acope’s record to 4-2-1 (win-loss-draw) with two knockouts.

Meanwhile, Endar improved to a 5-1-1 (win-loss-draw) with four knockouts in his resume.

