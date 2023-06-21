Cebu-based prospects Santisima and Acope to see action in Pacquiao’s Blow-by-Blow

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Two Cebu-based boxers will show what they’ve got in “Manny Pacquiao Present’s Blow-by-Blow” scheduled on July 29, 2023, at the FilOil Eco Oil Center in San Juan, Metro Manila.

These are Alex Santisima Jr. of ZIP Sanman Boxing Stable and Pagara Boxing Gym’s John May Acope.

Santisima Jr., the younger brother of former world title challenger Jeo Santisima, will have the bigger fight as he’s featured in the co-main event.

He will fight Arnel Buyoc of RCJ Boxing Stable of Cagayan de Oro City for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) super bantamweight title for 10-rounds.

Meanwhile, Acope will be featured in the undercard as he takes on Dennis Endar of Manny Pacquiao Boxing Gym of Davao City for eight rounds in the 112 pounds division.

The 23-year-old Santisima remains undefeated with six wins and two knockouts. His most recent win last February ended in a disqualification against Ramel Antaran. The bout was stopped at the fifth round after Antaran was disqualified due to excessive low blows.

On the other hand, Acope has a 4-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record with two knockouts. Acope impressively knocked out his last two opponents in Jomari Ladera last November 2022 and Dennis Gaviola last February 2023.

However, their July 29 bout won’t be a walk in the park. Santisima’s opponent, Buyoc is undefeated in eight fights with one draw and one knockout, while Endar has a 4-1-1 record with three knockouts in his resume.

Featured in the main event of this fight card is one of the country’s top prospects, Kenneth Llover of Penalosa Boxing Stable against James Pagaling of Marvan Boxing Stable for the vacant Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Philippine Youth bantamweight strap.

Five other undercard bouts will add excitement to this fight card.

