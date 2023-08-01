Homeless man found dead in Mambaling, Cebu

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A still unidentified homeless man was found dead in Sitio Puntod of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City early Tuesday morning, August 1,2023.

Police report revealed that at around 7:00 a.m., personnel of the Mambaling Police Station received a call about a dead person alarm from personnel of the Barangay Public Safety Officers (BPSO) of the barangay.

Based on the initial investigation, police found that the man was complaining about having difficulty in breathing and severe headache at around 6:00 a.m.

The man’s friend reportedly then tried to contact the ambulance for help and gave him coffee while waiting for his medication.

Alias of homeless man

However, at around 6:40 a.m., the man was not responsive and breathing.

Personnel from the CCDRRMO assisted the person and declared him dead after seeing no signs of life, according to the report.

Police have yet to identify the real name of the man. But they gave him the alias of “Certain Negro.”

The homeless man was found to be around 55-60 years old, suffering from Tuberculosis, and a resident of the barangay.

The police report showed that the man was brought to the Oriental Funeral Service, while waiting for any family members to claim his body.

