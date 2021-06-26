Humanity restored: All thanks to a traffic enforcer in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A traffic enforcer got out of her way to help feed a homeless elderly woman along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City last Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Ka-Siloys Janna Fernan shared a video and a couple of photos on her Facebook account applauding the kind and simple act of the traffic enforcer.

“Kabuotan aning CCTO Officer uy. Gihungitan jud niya si nanay nga usa ka homeless,” said Fernan on her FB post.

(This is good CCTO officer. She helped spoon-feed a homeless elderly woman.)

Fernan who owns a salon in the area said that together with her team they had always been sharing their food with this homeless lady.

But it was their first time to witness another person let alone a traffic enforcer feed the homeless lady as well.

CDN Digital posted the photo morning of June 26 and netizens showered the unidentified enforcer with praises.

If you need a sign to do a small act of kindness today, this is your sign.

To this traffic enforcer, we hope to meet you soon and tell your side of the story. Keep up the good work!

