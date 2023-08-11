Pauline Amelinck crowned as first ‘The Miss Philippines’ queen, to headline ‘The Filipino Festival’ celebration

MANILA, Philippines—Pauline Amelinckx has been collecting titles, and has now received her third one in a span of just three months.

She has been proclaimed as the first queen of The Miss Philippines Culture and Heritage Celebration at a gathering held at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria in Quezon City on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

The coronation came as a surprise to members of the media who attended. The event had been announced as just a homecoming press conference after her first runner-up finish in the 2023 Miss Supranational pageant in Poland in July. Mister Supranational Philippines Johannes Rissler also had his own segment in the program. He finished in the Top 20 of his competition.

Amelinckx was crowned Miss Supranational Philippines hours after finishing in the Top 5 of the 2023 Miss Universe Philippines pageant in May. And now she has been appointed as the first queen of the contest’s new sister competition, The Miss Philippines, which will serve as a culminating event for The Filipino Festival in October.

‘Such an honor’

“It’s such an honor. And I hope that I do the country proud with this new title now. And I’m excited for everything that is connected to wearing this beautiful crown again, and this sash, and to have all the responsibilities that come along with that. I hope that I continue making you proud,” she said at the sidelines of the event.

“I was told only earlier, but somehow, it’s such a different feeling when you’re wearing the sash and wearing this beautiful crown again. And it’s such an honor and I’m excited about it,” Amelinckx enthused.

The Miss Philippines is touted as a revolutionary competition that will change Filipino pageantry. For one, the contest will not have a swimsuit segment, a staple in many competitions. And as a culminating event for The Filipino Festival, it hopes to champion the country’s culture and heritage through the month-long event’s various events and activities.

“I’ll continue working with the different communities that I’ve already worked with before, with so many different organizations. Of course, I’m excited to work once again with JCI Chocolate Hills. I’ve been out of the picture for so long when it comes to working with those communities because I was so focused on preparing for the pageant, and I’m a lot driven now to come back again and continue working with all the empowered women of my [JCI] chapter and with all the different other organizations that we have connections with,” Amelinckx shared.

Accepting applicants

The Miss Philippines is already accepting applicants for the inaugural competition in October. Screenings for the new national competition are conducted all Saturdays of August at Enderun CoWorking Estancia at the South Wing of Estancia Mall in Pasig City, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applicants must be single and between 18 and 32 years old. The winner will get the chance to choose between the Miss Supranational and Miss Charm pageants as her international competition, Amelinckx said in an earlier event.

She said that because the Miss Supranational pageant ran for three weeks, she will look for “someone who is strong in terms of emotional capacity and character to really make it through that very rigorous time that you’re waiting. Because I think one thing that might be challenging is getting homesick. There will be times for sure where you’re gonna long for home, you’re going to long for your mom’s cooking, you’re going to long for being able to be hugged by your friends, for example. So we really need to have someone that is dedicated to that journey.”

She added: “I will be looking for someone who has the courage to always take that initial step. Because this journey, whatever journey it is that you start in life, whatever new chapter you start in life, it’s gonna be scary. And of course, we all have our own doubts. We all have our own insecurities, whether it’s your body, whether it’s your speaking abilities or your social skills, even we all have those tiny little things about ourselves that cause a little bit of self-doubt. But with all that self-doubt, as long as you have the courage to take that first step, that means that you are willing to at least allow yourself to be transformed and to become better. And that is one aspect that I’ll definitely be looking for in the women who want to wear this crown.”

Mister Pilipinas Worldwide

Rissler is also on the hunt for his successor. Applications for Mister Pilipinas Worldwide will also be held alongside the screening for The Miss Philippines. The national male pageant is open to Filipino citizens between 18 and 35 years old. A minimum height requirement of 5’8” is imposed. Winners will represent the Philippines in some of the most prestigious international male competitions such as Mister Supranational and Manhunt International Male Supermodel.

The model and singer said that he will continue to pursue music after he relinquishes his title to his successor. He already wrote songs after his Mister Supranational stint in Poland, and is planning to release an album of songs in English, Filipino and Bisaya. /ra

READ MORE:

No ill feelings between Michelle Dee, Pauline Amelinckx after Miss Universe Philippines tilt