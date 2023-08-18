Guadalupe shooting suspects arrested with drugs and firearm

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | August 18,2023 - 10:22 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The riding in tandem suspects in the shooting of a man who was found covered in blood by the side of the road in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, August 17, 2023, have been arrested by police during a hot-pursuit operation.

Police Master Sergeant Eric Arnido, in his report, identified the assailants, Raymond Luardo Bantiles alias “Bob,” 29, the driver; and backrider, Kurt Señires Tampos alias “Kurt,” 26.

Both suspects are residents of Sitio Sobusteha, Barangay Kalunasan.

The incident happened at around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday and was reported to the Guadalupe Police Station at around 2:25 p.m.

Arnido narrated in his report that the victim, identified as 34-year-old Clyrck Marfil Billones alias “Kerker,” was walking along J. Fortich Street in Barangay Guadalupe on his way to meet up with someone when he was allegedly attacked.

The initial investigation revealed that while Billones was walking by the side of the road, two men in a motorcycle stopped near him and the backrider allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him twice hitting him on the right arm.

The assailants immediately fled while the victim was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center for immediate medical treatment.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered from the crime scene two empty shells from a .45 caliber and a deformed slug, said the police report.

It also revealed that during the follow-up investigation at the scene of the crime, the police were able to get the plate number of the assailants’ getaway motorcycle through the CCTV footage.

The footage also showed that the driver was wearing a white jacket and red helmet while the backrider, who was the alleged gunman, was wearing a red hoodie and black helmet.

Arnido added in his report that the assailants’ exit points were tracked as they were seen traversing towards Sitio Subosteha, Barangay Kalunasan where they were caught by police.

During the hot-pursuit operation, operatives spotted the motorcycle with two men aboard wearing clothes that matched the description of the assailants and flagged them down at around 9:30 p.m.

The police recovered from Bantiles, 18 small plastic sachets and 2 medium sachets containing suspected shabu, said Arnido.

Police also recovered from the alleged gunman, Tampos, one homemade .45 caliber pistol, one magazine, three live ammunition, six small plastic sachets, and two medium-sized sachets containing suspected shabu, said Arnido.

The suspected shabu had an estimated weight of 20 grams and a Standard Drug Price of P136,000.

The confiscated drug evidence was sent to the Cebu City Crime Laboratory for examination.

Arnido also said in his report that Bantiles and Tampos are detained at the Guadalupe Police Station pending the filing of charges.

According to the police, they will be facing charges of frustrated murder. /rcg

