US approves sending F-16 jets to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders as soon as pilot training is completed, a US official said Thursday.

Ukraine has actively sought the US-made F-16 jets to help it counter Russian air superiority.

Washington gave Denmark and the Netherlands official assurances that the United States will expedite approval of transfer requests for F-16s to go to Ukraine when the pilots are trained, the official said.

READ: February 24, 2022: the day Russia invaded Ukraine

Denmark and the Netherlands had recently asked for those assurances. The US must approve the transfer of the military jets from its allies to Ukraine.

A coalition of 11 countries was due to start training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 jets this month in Denmark. Denmark’s acting Defense Minister Troels Poulsen said in July that the country hoped to see “results” from the training in early 2024.

NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands have been leading international efforts to train pilots as well as support staff, maintain aircraft, and ultimately enable Ukraine to obtain F-16 fighter jets for use in its war with Russia.

READ: Russia says supplying F-16 jets to Ukraine would carry ‘colossal’ risks for West – TASS

Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent letters to his Danish and Dutch counterparts assuring them that the requests would be approved, the US official said.

“I am writing to express the United States’ full support for both the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and for the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified F-16 instructors,” Blinken said in a letter to the two officials, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Blinken said, “It remains critical that Ukraine is able to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression and violation of its sovereignty.”

He said the approval of the requests would allow Ukraine to take “full advantage of its new capabilities as soon as the first set of pilots complete their training.”

US President Joe Biden endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets in May. In addition to training in Denmark, a training center was to be set up in Romania.

READ:

Ukraine war tests China’s ‘no-limits’ bond with Russia

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP