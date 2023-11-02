‘It’s Time’ to blast those Mariah Carey Christmas classics

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The diva just clocked in for work— well at least for the holidays!

International star, Mariah Carey has finally released her “It’s Time” video this year, hinting at the start of the holiday festivities all around the world with the help of her iconic Christmas songs.

On her Instagram account, the icon shared a video of her being defrosted from a block of ice inside a vault.

‘IT’S…… TIME!!! 🎃🧊🎄' ‘IT’S…… TIME!!! 🎃🧊🎄'WATCH: Singer Mariah Carey posts a video on her official Instagram of her unfreezing out of an ice block and singing her famous Christmas song, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.“Not her acknowledging the meme :joy::joy:” one commenter said, referring to a meme made by fans about the singer coming back every Christmas season to sing the song.Mura’g ready na gyud for Christmas ang all dah! Kamo Siloys, andam na ba pud mo para sa Pasko? #CDNDigital #CDNEntertainment 🎥 : : Mariah Carey/ Instagram Posted by CDN Digital on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

One of her followers even commented, “ 1st should be a public holiday at this point in honour of Mariah’s annual announcement.”

While one said on Instagram, “mariah clocked into work 🥹.”

READ MORE: Turn up the Music with Your Own Christmas Playlist

It can be remembered that Mariah answered a tweet from one of her fans last September 1st, saying that it is not yet time for her to come out.

But she said she will allow her “Filipino lambs” to start blasting her Christmas music because the Philippines is known to celebrate the longest Christmas season in the world.

Some of Mariah’s Christmas songs classics include, “All I Want For Christmas”, and her versions of the songs “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “Silent Night,” and ” Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” / “Gloria (In Excelsis Deo).”

Which among all those songs is your most favorite?

From happy Halloween to happy Holidays real quick, right?

/bmjo

READ MORE: 5 Beloved Christmas Saints to inspire you this Holiday Season