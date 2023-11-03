LTO-7 issues show cause orders against two drivers in Mandaue City ‘road race’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) issued on Friday, November 3, a show cause order against two drivers who can be seen “recklessly driving” in a video that has gone viral.

In the video that was recorded by a netizen last October 31, a private vehicle and a truck can be seen racing and going in and out of their designated lanes as they were traversing the national highway in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City, which caused alarm to some of the motorists in the area.

Both drivers have been identified and were summoned to appear at the Operations Division of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8.

They were also directed to submit a written explanation as to why they should not be charged administratively and why their licenses should not be suspended, according to the show cause order that was signed by Aden Belza, the acting chief of LTO-7’s operations division.

Should the involved parties fail to respond to the summon and submit a written explanation, LTO-7 said that this would be construed as waiver of their right to be heard and contravene the allegations against them.

LTO’-7 would then proceed to resolve the issue at hand the decide on what sanctions to impose against them.

