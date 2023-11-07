Kim Chiu spends P100,000 for dinner in HK: ‘Pagkain naman yun, ok na yun’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The ‘It’s Showtime’ family had a fun few days in Hong Kong, taking advantage of their break to unwind and enjoy some relaxation.

Cebuana Kim Chiu documented their trip to Hong Kong in a vlog and shared the intriguing details of their expenses during their journey.

In the first part of her vlog, the team ate at the renowned Imperial Treasure restaurant, considered one of Hong Kong’s finest culinary establishments.

Vice Ganda covered the bill for lunch, which amounted to P63,000.

Following lunch, the group embarked on a tour of the captivating city of Hong Kong.

For dinner, it was Kim Chiu’s turn to cover the expenses, and the bill reached a staggering P105,000.

Kim joked about framing the receipt as a keepsake of their remarkable trip. Vice Ganda, on the other hand, couldn’t resist making light of the situation by comparing the dinner cost to that of a debut party.

“Pagkain naman yun, ok na yun,” Chiu humorously remarked. (It’s for food anyway, so it’s okay.)

It’s worth noting that It’s Showtime made its triumphant return to the airwaves on October 28, following a 12-day suspension.

