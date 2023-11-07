Is it a ‘perfect’ Rivermaya reunion concert without Perf?

Is the Rivermaya reunion concert really a reunion without its original lead guitarist Perfecto “Perf” de Castro?

Apparently, some netizens believe it’s not.

Perf, one of the more noted guitarist in the country, is known to be the guitarist behind the iconic solos of the Rivermaya songs 214 and Awit ng Kabataan. He was part of the original Rivermaya crew that started in 1994. He left late 1995.

When the news of the reunion concert came out on Monday, November 6, 2023, most netizens noticed the absence of Perf in the poster photo released by Live Nations Philippines.

READ: Rivermaya reunion concert set Feb 17, 2024

The reunion concert is slated February 17, 2024, at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Metro Manila.

The poster photo showed Bamboo (vocals), Mark Escueta (drums), Rico Blanco (guitar/keyboards), and Nathan Azarcon (bass).

So is Perf really not going to be in the reunion concert?

READ MORE: What’s your favorite Rivermaya song with Bamboo, Rico, Nathan, and Mark?

No details have been released yet about this but Perf may have answered this question in a Facebook post shared late Monday.

Some netizens were quick to react to this post when CDN Digital shared it on Tuesday morning.

“Dili ni perfekto na reunion,” one netizen said. (This is not a perfect reunion.)

“Walay ayo ug wala si Perf de Castro, walay authentic solo sa 214,” another one said.

(It isn’t good if Perf de Castro isn’t in the concert, there’ll be no authentic solo for 214.)

“Parang Guns ’N Roses na wala si Slash,” another commented.

(It’s like Guns ’N Roses without Slash.)

Some netizens, meanwhile, hope Perf will still be in the concert.

“Marami pwede mangyari. Fingers crossed,” one netizen said.

(A lot can still happen. Fingers crossed.)

“What if lalabas siya sa solo ng 214! Angas diba?! Para sa fans solid yun!,” another netizen said.

(What if he comes out for the solo of 214! That would be cool! For the fans, that would be solid!)

That would be one heck of a surprise indeed for Rivermaya fans who’d be watching the reunion concert.

What do you think about this? Is the reunion concert really a reunion without Perf?

/bmjo