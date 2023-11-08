US-based Cebuano kids shine in Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two young United States-based Cebuano martial artists recently made waves in the Jiu-Jitsu world stage.

Brothers Jared and Jansen Tan flexed their winning form in the recently concluded Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 held at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates earlier this month.

It’s the same tournament where another Cebuana, Ellise Xoe Malilay, won a gold medal in the women’s blue belt 40-kilograms division.

READ MORE: Malilay captures gold in World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Abu Dhabi

The Tan brothers are based in North Carolina with their family, but their roots are traced in Barangay Tisa, here.

Hard work pays off

The younger eight-year-old Jared won the gold medal in the 30-kilogram category, while his older brother, Jansen, 10, earned a bronze medal in the 27kgs weight class.

“I trained so hard for this tournament. I was so happy when I won the gold medal because my hardwork paid off,” said Jared, a third grader.

Jansen shared the same satisfying feeling of winning a medal.

“Though it wasn’t the result I wanted . I’m still happy because I gave my all on the mat and I’m grateful for the podium finish,” said Jansen who is a fourth grader.

Behind the Tan brothers’ elite Jiu-Jitsu skills is their trainer, Taniel “Abu” Jesus of the Nature Brazilian Jiujitsu Academy based in Sanford, North Carolina.

Having fun

According to Jared, his big brother, Jansen, influenced him in practicing Jiu-Jitsu and eventually fell in love with it.

“Aside from having a good exercise, I always have fun rolling and grappling with other kids. I like doing the techniques,” said Jared.

Meanwhile, Jansen was inspired by older and black belt Jiu-Jitsu athletes to start training.

“It challenges me mentally and it helps me to improve my discipline, that’s why I love Jiu-Jitsu,” added Jansen.

Both Jared and Jansen Tan strive to become elite athletes in this highly-popular martial arts which has been strongly pushed to be included in the Olympics in the future.

/bmjo

