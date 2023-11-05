Malilay captures gold in World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Abu Dhabi

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bemedalled international Jiu-Jitsu champion Ellise Xoe Malilay added another feather to her already decorated cap after winning a gold medal in the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The young Dubai-based Cebuana ruled the youth women’s blue belt 40-kilograms division.

Malilay, who also bagged a gold medal in last year’s 14th Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships, won all her three matches to clinch the coveted gilt.

She opened her campaign with a win over fellow Filipina Andrea Isabelle Pascual. She scored 6-0 over Pascual to advance in the next round.

Malilay went on to narrowly beat Dana Ali Albreiki of UAE. The judges favored Malilay for scoring three straight points even if their match ended in a 3-3 draw.

Lastly, Ellise Xoe, one of the two Malilay Jiu-Jitsu siblings defeated Rauda Nasser Alshamsi of UAE in the gold medal round with a lopsided 12-0 score.

Her older sister, Eliecha Zoey, was also a gold medalist in various international Jiu-Jitsu competitions, including the world championships last year.

Last August, Ellise Xoe earned a bronze medal in the 2023 Youth World Championships of Jiu-Jitsu in Astana, Kazakhstan.

That time, she represented the Philippines along with her sister, Eliecha Zoey, and two other Filipino Jiu-Jitsu athletes.

Prior to that, she earned a silver medal in the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Al-Ain 2023 in Abu Dhabi, UAE in January.

