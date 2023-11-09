Electric buses will soon ply Mandaue City streets

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Electric vehicles will be plying in some of the streets of Mandaue City soon.

This is as the city government signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Global Electric Transport (GET) Philippines Inc. on Wednesday, November 8.

MOA for electric buses

Under the MOA, the transport company will deploy at least 10 Community Optimized Managed Electric Transport (Comet) buses in Mandaue while the city will provide a charging station, parking areas, and bus stops.

GET will also provide the necessary maintenance and cleaning of the vehicles, and training for hired drivers among others.

Hyll Retuya, head of the legal and investigative division of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said that they were still finalizing the routes of the bus. However, based on the initial plan, the bus will travel from Mandaue City to Lapu-Lapu City and Liloan.

These will cater to senior citizens, persons with disability, city hall employees, and other sectoral groups for free. They will be given riding passes by the city government.

The Comet buses that have a capacity of 30 passengers are powered by electricity and not by gasoline as used by conventional vehicles. It is fully air-conditioned, has a CCTV camera, internet, and a mobile application.

Aside from the 10 buses that will be deployed, the city also plans to purchase one unit.

“One unit costs around P4 million,” said Retuya.

Retuya said that the buses will probably ply the city’s roads in December because the agreement would still need to be ratified by the city council.

They also still need to install the charging station and inspect the parking spaces.

Integrate public transport to public networks

The city hopes to integrate electric buses into its public transport networks to help minimize air pollution.

“We are toying the idea nga atoa gyud isulod ni’ng (that we are going to include the) electric buses sa (in) Mandaue….With the introduction of these buses, we are not only addressing our transport needs but also our environmental responsibilities, we are reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to a cleaner, greener future for Mandaue City,” said Mayor Jonas Cortes.

