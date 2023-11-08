LTO-7 deepens probe into Mandaue City ‘road race’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The parties involved in the ‘road race’ that occurred in Mandaue City, on October 31, were called for a hearing at the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) on November 8, Wednesday.

The hearing was conducted after the LTO-7 issued on November 3, show-cause orders against the drivers caught in a video driving ‘recklessly’ last October 31. The video has since gone viral.

In the video that was recorded by a netizen, a private vehicle, and a truck could be seen racing and going in and out of their designated lanes while traversing the national highway in Mandaue City, which frightened some motorists.

In the show cause order that was signed by Aden Belza, the chief of the LTO-7 operations division, the involved parties were asked to appear at the LTO-7 on Wednesday, November 8, at 10 a.m.

And on Wednesday, the driver of the truck appeared together with the company’s legal counsel.

However, the driver of the private vehicle failed to attend. Only the registered owner was there.

Based on the initial investigation conducted by the LTO-7 Operations Division on Wednesday, it was found that the private vehicle was already sold to another person.

With this, further investigation will be conducted by LTO to ‘ascertain’ who the current owner of the private vehicle is, so they could impose penalties for his/her actions.

While they were still tracing the current owner of the private vehicle, the operations division said that the responsibility belonged to the registered owner of the vehicle.

On Wednesday, the truck driver admitted to the LTO panel his mistake, for reckless driving.

He explained that it was because of “bugso ng damdamin” when the driver of the private car ‘repeatedly honked’ at him.

Consequently, the legal counsel of the company ordered the driver’s ‘immediate suspension’ after the video went viral.

LTO-7 then asked the truck driver to surrender his driver’s license. It also ordered the company to submit a written explanation as to why they should not be charged administratively and why their licenses should not be revoked.

The LTO has also yet to decide on what administrative sanctions they would impose on him as they move through their investigation.

Meanwhile, the owner of the private vehicle was asked to provide a clarificatory letter that would state that he is no longer the owner of the vehicle.

As of press time, the LTO-7 said that the result of their investigation would be available within the week.

The agency was able to track the registered owners of the vehicles because these were recorded in their system.

LTO-7 Director Glen Galario said that they had no problem tracing the driver of the company-owned truck because the company provided the identity of the driver.

In a separate interview, Galario reminded the owners of the vehicles to be responsible for providing deeds of sale whenever they decide to sell their units.

“Pagbaligya nimo sa imong vehicle, naay deed of sale imo nang e-present didto sa LTO,” Galario said.

Galario stressed that this should be done so the LTO could issue a new certificate of registration to the new owner.

“Pag nabaligya imoha nang irehistro kung kinsa nang bag-ong owner. Pariha ani, naay mga untoward incidents, kinsa man ang atong paninglan if ever nga kato nga sakyanan ang nakasala,” he said.

