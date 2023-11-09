Rhian Ramos mi angkon nga gi mingaw ni Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee

‘I want to see all of her dreams come true!’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miangkon ang aktress nga si Rhian Ramos nga gimingaw na siya sa iyahang best friend nga si reigning Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee.

Kini mahitungod sa sunod-sunod nga mga preparasyon nga gi buhat sa beauty queen alang sa umaabog nga coronation night sa Miss Universe sa El Salvador.

Bisan paman sa iyahang kamingaw sa iyahang bff, mi ingon si Rhian nga suportado niya sa Michelle makab-ot ang iyahang damgo nga ma Miss Universe.

Sa usa ka interview sa INQUIRER.NET sa sidelines adtong Opulence Halloween ball, na emosyonal si Rhian human mahisgutan ang journey ni Michelle isip Miss Universe.

“Honestly, it’s mixed feelings,” butyag sa aktress.

Ingon sab ni Rhian nga, “She has impressed me so many times, and she has amazed me so many times. And she’s about to do it again.”

Mahinumduman nga na sturyaan sa mga netizen ang grabeng pag hilak ni Rhian human ma coronahi si Michelle isip Miss Universe Philippines 2023.

Saysay sa aktress nga mura na niya’g igsoon si Michelle maong di malikayan nga siya malipay pag ayo sa na kab-ot ni ini.

“I feel like she’s my sister. Isn’t that what friends are, diba (right)? They are the family that we choose,” ingon ni Rhian.

Dungag niya, “I think just being with her on her journey for the past two to three years, I witnessed how much she deserves it.”

“I think that’s why I get so emotional for her because I want to see all of her dreams come true because she does the work. She’s not the kind of person who [simply] hopes for a lot and does nothing,” matud pa niya.

Mahinumduman nga mikatag ang balita nga ang duha dili lang suod nga manag higala apan aduna’y relasyon tungod sa ilahang ka suod.

Apan ang maong balita gi himikak sa duha ka kampo.

/bmjo

