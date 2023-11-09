Pinay Miss Universe winners and their winning answers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Filipinos have a global reputation for their love and support when it comes the pageants.

From local to international stages, you’ll find a group of Pinoys proudly waving the Philippine flag, backing their country’s bet.

Notably, the Philippines boasts four Miss Universe winners in its history–Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray.

These Filipina beauty queens were not only trendsetters of their era, but have also left a lasting impact on the pageant world.

Their beauty and grace are undeniable, but their intelligence shines when they express their thoughts.

Join us on a nostalgic journey as we revisit the final questions and winning responses from our Miss Universe winners.

Gloria Diaz (1969)



Diaz was the first to bring home the most prestigious crown in the pageant industry.

Her coronation night took place at the Miami Beach Auditorium in Miami Beach, Florida.

She was just 18 years old then.

Question: In a next day or so, a man will land on the moon. If a man from the moon landed in your hometown, what would you do to entertain him?

Answer: Oh, just the same things I do. I think if he has been in the moon for so long I think when he comes over he wants to change, I guess.

Margie Moran (1973)

At the age of 19, Moran achieved a dream shared by women worldwide – winning the Miss Universe crown in the enchanting and historically rich city of Athens in Greece.

Question: Let’s make believe that all of a sudden you had a million dollars. What’s the first thing you would buy and why would you buy it?

Answer: A house and lot because it’s the most expensive thing and I can’t afford it. If I had a million bucks, I’ll buy a house and lot and live by myself and other people of course.

Pia Wurtzbach (2015)

This Cagayan de Oro City beauty ended the Philippines’ 40-year quest for a Miss Universe crown.

Wurtzbach’s journey was marked by determination, as she competed in Binibining Pilipinas three times before earning the opportunity to represent her nation on the grandest stage of beauty.

Her victory was not without its share of controversy, as host Steve Harvey mistakenly declared Miss Colombia as the winner.

This dramatic moment unfolded in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Question: Why should you be the next Miss Universe?

Answer: To be a Miss Universe is both an honor and responsibility. If I were to be Miss Universe, I will use my voice to influence the youth and I would raise awareness to certain causes like HIV awareness that is timely and relevant to my country which is the Philippines. I want to show the world, the universe rather, that I am confidently beautiful with a heart. Thank you.

Catriona Gray (2018)

A tough act to follow.

This is how Gray is being described by beauty queens around the world after her astonishing Miss Universe performance in Thailand.

Gray is known for her ‘lava’ walk and her big smile showing not just beauty but grace and confidence.

Question: What is the most important lesson you’ve learned and how will you apply it to your time as Miss Universe?

Answer: I work a lot in the slums of Tondo, Manila and the life there is poor and very sad. And I’ve always taught to myself to look for the beauty of it and look in the beauty of the faces of the children and to be grateful. And I will bring this aspect as a Miss Universe to see situations with a silver lining and to assess where I could give something, where I could provide something as a spokesperson. And this I think if I can teach people to be grateful, we can have an amazing world where negativity could not grow and foster and children will have smile on their faces.

Honorable mention

Who can forget Venus Raj, the resilient Bicolana who battled her way to the top of Miss Universe 2010 and put us back on the map?

She is our honorable mention for this read. Before Venus’s fifth-place finish, the Philippines had placed first runner-up in Miss Universe 1999, care of Mirian Quiambao.

Her question:

“What is one big mistake in your life and what did you do to make it right?”

Answer: “In my 22 years of existence, I can say that there is nothing major, major, I mean, problem that I’ve done in my life. I am very confident with my family, with the love that they are giving to me. Thank you so much that I am here, thank you, thank you so much.”

On November 18, the Miss Universe 2023 pageant will reveal its new queen in El Salvador, and the Philippines’ representative, Michelle Dee, is ready to shine and bring pride to her nation.

