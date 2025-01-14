Weaving faith: Darsy Tampus, making vestments for Sto. Niño a devotion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Devotion comes in many forms. For some, it’s praying quietly in church. For others, it’s joining processions or singing hymns.

However, for a select few, devotion is crafting something with care and precision, day by day, stitch by stitch.

Darsy Dave Tampus, 28, has his devotion to Señor Sto. Niño stitched into every seam and thread. He makes dresses or vestments for the Holy Child as both his passion and his way of showing faith. What was once a simple craft has grown into a commitment with each stitch a silent prayer and each design a reflection of his devotion.

He recalled how he would ask for Barbies, not as toys, but as canvases for his designs. Though societal norms were less accepting at the time, his father encouraged him to be resilient and determined.

“Didto gyud ko nakaingon nga hilig gyud kog kuri-kuri kay imagine, magpapalit kog Barbie sa akong mama or papa. They were very supportive. Sila man gane nipush nako nga muapil og dancesport ug naay mga contest. Mo-support sila, muoban gyud sila,” Darsy shared.

(It was there that I knew that I really love to “kuri kuri” because imagine, I would ask my papa or mama to buy be a Barbie. They were supportive. They were even the ones who pushed me to join dancesport and if there are contests. They really support me, they would go with me [during the contest].)

Life took a difficult turn when he lost his father during his formative years. The loss was a devastating blow but also a defining moment.

As the eldest, Darsy had to step up. He shouldered responsibilities beyond his years. These challenges taught him independence and instilled a deep appreciation for perseverance.

“Si Papa permi mag-remind nako nga dapat I know already nga lisod kaayo ang society as a gay. There are lots of discriminations. Ingon gyud ako Papa nga no matter what gyud, paningkamot gyud og eskwela and muhumuan gyud. Ug unsa man akong gusto, ipush gyud daw kay mao makatabang sa akoa,” he said.

(My father woud always remind me that I should already know that society would be difficult as a gay person. There are lots of discriminations. My papa said that no matter what really, work hard in school and finish it. And whatever you like, push it because that will really help me.)

Darsy’s devotion to Sto. Niño began when he joined his school’s Sinulog contingent. With every beat of the drum and every graceful step he took through the crowded streets, carrying the sacred image of the Holy Child in his hands, he felt a sense of purpose.

This growing devotion was lovingly nurtured by his grandparents, whose faith left a lasting mark on him. Their days were punctuated with the rhythmic murmurs of rosary prayers, their hands moving delicately over each bead.

“Kadtong time nga nagkaproblema mi, ang pirmi ra gyud storyahon sa akong lola kay Se Sto. Niño. Nagdako mi nga ang Sto. Niño mao ang image of strength sa among family. Mao nga nadala gyud nako kini hangtod karon,” he said.

(During the time when we had problems, my lola would often speak to the Sto. Nino. We grew up with the Sto. Niño, that is the image of strength of our family.)

Financial hardships nearly shattered Darsy’s dream of pursuing higher education. The weight of uncertainty loomed over him, and in a moment of desperation, he sought guidance at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño. Little did he know, his prayers were about to be answered in a way that would change his life.

“Before ko ni-audition, niadto ko sa Sr. Sto. Niño. Nangayo ko og sign, nanagkot ko, ug nangayo nga paeskwelahon ko niya,” he shared.

(Before I auditioned, I went to the Sr. Sto. Niño. I asked for a sign, I lit a candle and I asked that he would let me go to school.)

Through his passion for dance, Darsy earned a scholarship with the UC Dance Company. But this opportunity came with its own set of challenges. Juggling the demands of academics and the grueling schedule of a student-dancer tested his limits in every way.

Late nights, early mornings, and endless rehearsals left him exhausted, but he refused to give up. Instead, the experience deepened his faith.

“Tungod sa sayaw og sa UC Dance Company, nakalampos gyud ko sa akong kurso. Ang dedication ug suporta nga akong nadawat, pinaagi sa grasya sa Sr. Sto. Niño, mao ang nagdala nako kung asa ko karon,” he shared.

(Because I danced with the UC Dance Company, I finished my course. The dedication and support that I received, through the graces of the Sr. Sto. Niño, that is what brought me here now.)

To support his family, Darsy took on various jobs, including costume-making. What began as a simple task of attaching embellishments soon evolved into a creative outlet and a way to honor the Sto. Niño. Under the mentorship of a seasoned dressmaker, he honed his skills and found his calling.

After graduation, costume-making transitioned from a side job into a thriving career. Requests for his intricate designs poured in from devotees, choreographers, and performers.

Today, his creations, which take two to three days to complete, are known for their meticulous attention to detail and vibrant artistry.

“Daghan kaayo og proseso aside sa pag-ilis: magpintal ka, magtrapo, ug maghatod sa uban. Usahay walay atiman ang uban; guba ang crown, abog kaayo. I-challenge nako akong kaugalingon nga magwapa gyud siya. Mao bitawng ma-‘wow’ sila,” Darsy explained.

(There are many processes aside from changing what he wore: you paint, you wipe, and you bring the others. Sometimes, the others are not taken care of; the crown is damaged, it is dusty. I challenge myself that he would look great.)

His craft has since become a family affair. His siblings assist with pinning and embellishing, while his mother oversees material purchases.

“Sa una, sa napulo ka figure, ako ra gyud ang mag-ilis. Pero karon, akong mama ug mga manghod na ang mutabang. Ako na ang magfinal touch,” he said.

(At first, in 10 icons, I am the only one who would change his wear. But now, my mother and my younger sister will help. I will do the final touch.)

Despite his success, Darsy remained humble and rooted in his faith. Known for his accommodating nature, he often adjusts his fees for clients with limited means, viewing his work as an act of service rather than profit.

This year, the overwhelming demand for his dresses prevented him from dancing at the Sinulog festival. Though bittersweet, he considered his craft another way to honor Sto. Niño.

“Ang kalisod dili hindrance sa pagpaningkamot. Naa kay Sto. Niño nga masampit sa imong mga problems. No matter how dark the beginning, the one who strives will always reach the light of their goal,” he said.

(Hardships is not a hindrance to your efforts. You have a Sto. Niño that you can call to help you with your problems. No matter how dark the beginning, the one who strives will always reach the light of their goal.)