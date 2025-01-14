Visayan Electric opens new service center in Liloan

Visayan Electric, the largest electric distribution utility in Cebu, has opened its newest service center in the municipality of Liloan.

Located in Poblacion, Liloan, Cebu (beside 3L Gasoline Station), the service center, run by Visayan Electric contractor, CESMEC, operates from 9 AM to 6 PM, Monday through Saturday. It offers various services, including bill payments, new applications, account updates, and enrollment in programs such as e-billing, senior citizen discounts, and the Lifeline Rate Subsidy. Customers can also address inquiries, complaints, and service requests at the center.

The new service center aims to provide greater convenience for customers in the northern part of Visayan Electric’s franchise area, particularly in Liloan and Consolacion.

With the recent closure of the service center at the Glajj Building in Consolacion, the Liloan branch now serves as the northernmost location and the seventh service center within Visayan Electric’s franchise area.

Other Visayan Electric service centers are located in:

One Pavilion Place, Banawa, Cebu City

Tabunok, Talisay City

Piazza Elesia, Talamban, Cebu City

Parkmall, Mandaue City

Jakosalem Office, 52 D. Jakosalem St., Cebu City

Eugenia Square, City of Naga

Visayan Electric serves eight cities and municipalities in its franchise area, including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, and Naga, and the municipalities of Minglanilla, San Fernando, Liloan, and Consolacion.

For questions/clarifications, please contact: Quennie S. Bronce Head, Reputation Enhancement Department [email protected].