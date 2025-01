Here are live streams of the Novena masses of the 460th Fiesta Señor from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu in Cebu City.

Bookmark this page to watch the Novena Masses from wherever you are.

The Novena Masses will be held for nine days.

READ: Sinulog Festival 2025: Latest updates

Fiesta Señor Novena Mass January 9, 2025