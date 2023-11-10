PH bans ‘rude’ American national over profane info in eTravel form

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said an American national was permanently banned from entering the Philippines after showing “rude conduct” and putting “false and profane information” in the eTravel system.

The agency identified the foreigner as Anthony Joseph Laurence, who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday, November 7.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Laurence was reminded to fill out the e-Travel form upon arrival at the airport but the foreigner allegedly showed aversion. The foreigner also allegedly angrily tossed his passport and mobile phone to an immigration officer.

The eTravel system was designed to replace paper-based arrival and departure cards and it must be filled out at least 72 hours prior to arrival in the Philippines, according to the agency.

“After verifying in our system, the officer discovered that the passenger keyed in a made-up address in the Philippines, did not include his full name, and inputted profane words in his entry,” Tansingco also said.

The BI chief likewise said that while immigration officers are advised to exercise maximum tolerance, Laurence has “overstepped his boundaries.”

Tansingco said Laurence was deported and placed in the country’s blacklist of foreigners who may no longer enter the Philippines.

“Our agency is committed to ensuring a seamless experience to the traveling public. We expect all individuals to conduct themselves with respect and adhere to the established procedures. Any violation of these procedures will be dealt with firmly,” he said.

For this year, the BI said that 44 foreigners, who showed disrespect to symbols of Philippine authority, have been banned from entering the country.

