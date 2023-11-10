UC hopes to put up good fight against UV in battle of undefeated Cesafi teams

CEBU CITY, Philippines—One team is 8-0 (win-loss). The other, has six wins without a single defeat.

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, one will fall.

Who will it be?

The University of Cebu (UC) hope it remains on top of the team standings in the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament when it collides with the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) in what is expected to be a dogfight at the Cebu Coliseum for the right to remain the only unbeaten team in the league.

Game time is set at 5 p.m.

UC is currently on top with an 8-0 card while UV is at second with a 6-0 record.

UC coach Kern Sesante, though serving a suspension for being ejected in the team’s last game, is looking forward to the colossal battle of heavyweights.

“Ever since I started coaching, I always look forward to playing against UV because they are a well-coached team,” said Sesante.

“I always learn a thing or two in coaching when I play against Coach Gary,” he added, referring to UV’s multi-titled coach Gary Cortes.

Sesante says his team is a bit tired but still believes his red-hot team can compete against the defending champs Green Lancers.

“The team is doing well despite being exhausted a bit, considering that the game tomorrow against UV will be our third game in eight days,” Sesante said.

“I hope tomorrow we can put up a good fight against them. If not, we’ll try again next time.”

Cortes, meanwhile, says his team is preparing for Saturday’s game against UC just like they prepare for other Cesafi teams.

“We treat all the teams as a worthy opponent. That’s (UC game) another ball game to play,” Cortes said.

UV-UC Finals

The last time these two regional collegiate basketball powerhouses faced each other was in December 15, 2022, during the Cesafi men’s basketball finals.

UV outlasted UC, 79-74, to win the series and the Cesafi men’s basketball title.

Saturday’s game may just be a preview of the finals again this year as both teams are 1-2 in the team standings.

At third is the University of San Jose-Recoletos (5-2) while at fourth is the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (4-2)

In terms of firepower, both UV and UC have their own arsenal of a combination of veterans and rookies.

Cortes will rely on his team captain and primary point guard Jim Paul Amistoso, who will be backed by the solid cast of AJ Sacayan, Froiland Maglasang, and Kent Ivo Salarda.

Adding firepower to UV’s arsenal are Zylle Cabellon, King Harvie Orcullo, Rovello Robles, and Christopher Isabelo.

Like UV, the Webmasters has an equally cohesive and mature roster comprised of veterans and rookies.

UC will have Jasper Pacaña, Michael Diaz, Jhey Paraldo, and Luther Leonard as its main gunners.

They will have a strong supporting cast of promising rookie John Linares, Maverick Eligoyo, along with veteran guard Roosevelt Jelliangao, Regie Dajab, Danie Lapiz, and big man Mark Ecal.

