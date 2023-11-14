Cebu City tourism office expects more guests in Sinulog 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Tourism Office is preparing for the arrival of the ‘balikbayans’ to Cebu for the Sinulog 2024 celebration.

Neil Odchigue, Cebu City’s chief tourism operations officer, said in a news forum on Tuesday, November 14, that the Cebu City Tourism Office would be expected to welcome more guests for the celebration next year.

Cebu City Tourism Office: 2 million guests expected

Odchigue said that as of September 2023, they have already recorded over 2 million guests both local and foreign have arrived.

He added that it was a 28-percent growth from last year’s data with an estimated 1.9 million.

According to their data, these guests came from East-Asian and European countries.

“Mas daghan ta og balikbayans ang nanguli karon [especially] atoang mga OFWs pud and residents didto na nga nanginabuhi sa gawas,” Odchigue said.

Less restrictions on COVID-19

Among the factors that contributed to the rising number of guests is because Cebu City has been the first local government that lessened the restrictions on the COVID-19 protocols.

Odchigue said that they are expecting to welcome more tourists and balikbayans in the last quarter of this year, and hoped to boost Cebu City’s tourism sector with the Sinulog 2024 celebration.

As to the city’s ‘Balik Cebu’ program, he said that the committee would be convening soon for their preparation.

Pre-Sinulog activities

With regards to the launching of the Sinulog festivities in the city, the tourism office said that further details would be announced soon as they would still be meeting with other departments and offices that would be assigned for the Sinulog preparation.

Among the pre-Sinulog activities that the public can expect is the dragon boat competition, while the post-Sinulog activities are short film competition, photo contest, football Sinulog cup, and basketball Sinulog cup.

