BBQ grill fire destroys close to P1.3 million in properties
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Close to P1.3 million in properties went up in smoke in the BBQ grill fire here on Tuesday, November 14.
The Cebu City Fire Station responded to a fire alert that erupted in a commercial building at the corner of F. Ramos and V. Ranudo streets in Brgy. Cogon-Ramos at 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday.
Firefighters arrived at the scene at 11:27 a.m. and were able to put the flames under control at 11:38 a.m. – or 11 minutes later. By 11:42 a.m., they were able to declare a fire out in the BBQ grill fire.
Fire Officer 3 Emerson Arceo said they pegged the damage to property of the Barbecue grill and restaurant at P1,280,000
Meanwhile, Arceo said investigations would continue to determine the real cause of the fire.
