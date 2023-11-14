Sinulog 2024 still at SRP, SFI confirms

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | November 14,2023 - 10:22 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog Festival in January 2024 will still be held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

This was confirmed by Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella in a news forum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Labella said that the SFI is gearing up as early as now to cater the guests and participants better like putting up roofs on the bleachers to protect spectators from heat or rain.

He added that the SFI is expecting more or less 30 contingents to participate next year, and as of Tuesday, 15 contingents have shown their interest in joining the festival next year.

The opening of the registration will be on December 1, 2023.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama already made the declaration during his speech at the Sinulog Grand Festival 2023 Awarding Ceremony last January that the Sinulog was to be held again at the SRP.

