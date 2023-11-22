2 convicted pedophiles denied entry at Mactan, Cebu airport

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | November 22,2023 - 02:33 PM

2 convicted pedophiles denied entry at Mactan airport

Photo from Bureau of Immigration / Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two American men were barred from entering the country through the Mactan Cebu airport  after authorities discovered they were convicted pedophiles.

Immigration officials intercepted Stuart Chase Dingman and Neil Eugene Graves at the Mactan- Cebu International Airport (MCIA) last weekend, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

Graves, 47, and Dingman, 60, were flagged down on November 18 and November 19 respectively. The two arrived in Cebu via a direct flight from Incheon in Seoul, said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco in a statement.

Tansingco said they denied the two men entry for being registered sex offenders.

“Philippine immigration laws prohibit the entry of foreign nationals who have previously been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude,” the BI said.

Citing public records from the United States government, the bureau stated that both foreigners faced charges for violating children’s welfare.

A court in Kent, Michigan convicted Graves in 2011 over criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree for molesting a minor.

Meanwhile, Dingman had been convicted multiple times in 1996 and in 1992 for assault and battery of a child in Massachusetts, the BI added.

“Both were immediately flown out of the country the following day via a Korean Air flight to Incheon,” the bureau said.

/bmjo

