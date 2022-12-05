Mom in Cebu City accused of exploiting 4-year-old daughter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) is still waiting for the issuance of a warrant for the arrest a mother from Cebu City, who is accused of abusing her 4-year-old daughter.

NBI-7, in its report, stated that the mother would take a video of her nude child that she would sell to foreign clients.

The child was already rescued last November 30, 2022 and is now under the custody of the Central Visayas office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-7).

However, NBI-7 operatives were not able to arrest the mother because they failed to catch her in the act of doing the alleged abuses.

Agents also failed to find any videos of the child in her home since she allegedly delete copies of the videos.

It is also for this reason that NBI-7 applied for a warrant to seize, search and examine computer data (WSSECD) that are found or were earlier stored on her phone.

While they wait for the needed warrant, NBI-7 already filed human trafficking and child abuse cases against the mother last Dec. 2, or two days after their Nov. 30 operation.

“…cases for violation of RA 9208, as amended by RA 10364 in relation to Section 6 of Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012; violation of RA 7610, computer-related theft under RA 10175, and violation of RA 9775 or Anti-Child Pornography Act were filed against the mother on December 2, 2022,” a portion of the report states.

According to NBI-7, the alleged abuse on the 4-year-old girl happened from June to November 2022.

NBI-7 operatives started to place the mother under surveillance following the arrest of a Norwegian national, Raymond Harper, last June 28 by the Norwegian police for the possession of materials that indicate proof of child abuse.

The arrested Norwegian national was found to be in contact with the female suspect and found out that some of the materials sent to the suspect were of the child.

“The communication between (mother) and Harper involved exchanges of sexualized and indecent images of children,” NBI-7’s statement further reads.

Based on the chat logs recovered between the two from June 23 to July 1, 2022, the mother allegedly sent the videos to Harper in exchange for money.

Last October 10, 2022, the National Bureau of Investigation Anti-Human Trafficking Division received information from the National Crime Investigation Service in Norway through the Nordic Liaison Office in Manila regarding this alleged online sexual exploitation of children activity.

The information was later on coursed through the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center (PICACC) and last November 30, the rescue operation was made.

The NBI-7 further disclosed that the female suspect was previously arrested for allegedly peddling her younger sisters but her mother filed a desistance.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

BI agents arrest alleged Norwegian pedophile in Laoag

Residents in San Remigio seek help over ‘unruly’ foreigner